Beverly Glenn-Copeland, the veteran folk and new age musician who’s been experiencing a huge resurgence lately, is preparing to release The Ones Ahead, his first new album in 20 years. Glenn-Copeland recorded the new LP with producer John Herberman and with the indie band Indigo Rising, and we’ve already posted first single “Africa Calling.” Today, he’s released another new song.

Glenn-Copeland wrote the new track “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth)” for his wife, and it’s a stirring and powerful testament to love. The arrangement is spare and crystalline, built on calm pianos and busy, jazz-influenced bass. It foregrounds Glenn-Copeland’s voice, which is huge and powerful, full of feeling: “You’re my harbor, my rainbow, my promise of tomorrow.” Indigo Rising singer Jeremy Costello also adds some vocals, and those vocals also sound great.

Talking about the song, Glenn-Copeland has this to say:

On each of Elizabeth’s birthdays, I write her a song. I’m not sure of the date that I wrote this one, but we are lucky she had a copy of it or it would have been lost. I had totally forgotten about it. Elizabeth and I have been friends since 1992. In 2007, at a mutual friend’s wedding, the spark of a deep personal love was ignited (there’s an amazing story here about a dream she had prior to that wedding about us, but I’ll leave that for her to tell!). We married in 2009. Since then, she has been my partner in every aspect of life personally and creatively. This song is included on this album to honor her deep love and commitment to me which kept us afloat during the first years of our marriage. I need to also acknowledge her dedication over the last few years during a physically and emotionally harrowing time which necessitated her giving up her own creative life to care for me. For me, a harbour represents a place of safety when the wild oceans of life are going berserk. Elizabeth has been this for me in spades. She had faith in my work when no one much in the world seemed to care. She is the love of my life given to me by the universe and I am grateful.

Below, listen to “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth)” and watch a live-in-studio video of Glenn-Copeland performing the song with Indigo Rising.

The Ones Ahead is out 7/28 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.