Tomorrow, the 69-year-old musician Rob Grant will release his debut album Lost At Sea, and the record is getting a lot of attention for one very simple reason: Rob Grant’s daughter Lizzy grew up to become Lana Del Rey. Lana sings on two songs from the LP, which also features contributions from folks like Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes. We’ve already posted “Lost At Sea,” the first of the songs with Lana. Today, we get the second.

Rob Grant and Lana Del Rey’s new song is called “Hollywood Bowl,” and it’s named after an iconic venue that Lana has headlined more than once. On the song, Lana sings reflectively over her father’s placid piano: “Twice, I sang at the Hollywood Bowl/ And my dad plays just like Billy Joel/ And I’m young when I’m old, and I’m old when I’m young when I’m old/ At the whims of my heart and my soul.” Jack Antonoff plays mellotron and percussion. It’s pretty! It sounds like a Lana Del Rey song! Check it out below.

Rob Grant is also on TikTok, selling “Nepo Daddy” merch. I will present that without comment.

@robgrantmusic Nepo Daddy merch – the perfect gift for FathersDay! The shirts and badges are available at my official store (link in bio). You can also get them in a bundle with my album ‘Lost At Sea’, which is out in only 2 days! Gift them to your Nepo Daddy, take a photo of them wearing the merch using #NepoDaddy and I will repost some. Thanks so much for your support! ♬ original sound – Rob Grant

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 on Decca Records.