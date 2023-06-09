The young Brooklyn-via-LA fuzz-poppers Momma have an extremely ’90s sound, and right now, they’re on tour with some extremely ’90s bands. For the next couple of weeks, Momma are opening shows for Weezer and Modest Mouse on Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip tour. Last night, that tour rolled through Austin, and Momma’s Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten joined Weezer for a relatively obscure fan favorite.

Lately, Weezer have thrown their 1996 B-side “I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams,” the B-side to their Pinkerton single “The Good Life,” back into their setlist rotation. When Weezer recorded that song, it was a duet for Rivers Cuomo and that dog’s Rachel Haden. (Back in the day, Haden was in the Rentals with Matt Sharp, who was still Weezer’s bassist at the time. Weezer never played “I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams” live in the ’90s, but the Rentals did.)

Last night, the Indie Rock Roadtrip tour came to Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater, and Momma’s Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten sang “I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams” with Rivers Cuomo. On Instagram, Cuomo thanked Momma for helping out, and he posted some videos of them practicing the song backstage: “We’ve been missing a female lead on that song for a while, and I couldn’t think of TWO better singers to bring it back to its original form.” Below, check out that performance and listen to Weezer’s original.

Tomorrow night, the Indie Rock Roadtrip rolls into Oklahoma City.