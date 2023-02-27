The last time Weezer hit the road, they toured with their alt-rock radio brethren Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the HELLA MEGA tour, which was originally supposed to take place in 2021 but ended up going down during summer 2022. One canceled Broadway residency and season-themed EP cycle later, Weezer are ready to head out on tour yet again, and this time they’re bringing along some acts from the indie-rock side of the aisle.

Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip” will feature a rotating lineup that includes Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, and Spoon and White Reaper. It’ll run throughout the summer, kicking off in Alabama in June and ending in San Diego in September. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (March 3). Check out the full itinerary below.

06/04 Hunstville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater *

06/06 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *

06/08 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

06/10 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *

06/11 Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

06/13 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

06/14 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

06/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/18 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/23 Columbia MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

06/24 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/25 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

06/27 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #

06/28 Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

06/30 Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater #

07/01 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #

07/03 Canandaigua, NY @ Costellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #

07/04 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

07/09 Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana # (no Future Islands)

07/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

07/13 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

08/20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

08/22 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

08/24 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %

08/27 Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

08/28 Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

08/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre %

09/01 Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %

09/02 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater %

09/03 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

* w/ Modest Mouse, Momma

# w/ Future Islands, Joyce Manor

% w/ Spoon, White Reaper