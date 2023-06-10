A few months ago, the Philadelphia shoegaze experimenters Bleary Eyed released an impressive self-titled EP. If you liked that one, you won’t have to wait long to hear more. In a couple of weeks, Bleary Eyed will drop three songs on Free Treeway, a three-way split EP with their Julia’s War labelmates Sun Organ and Euphoria Again.

One of the Bleary Eyed songs on the split is “Upset,” a kind of fractured dream-pop jam that refracts singer Margot Whipps’ voice through filters of murky guitar fuzz and crystalline synth. Whipps’ bandmate Nathaniel Salfi says, “We wanted to write a faster yet sweet pop song with Margot’s vocals front and center but still incorporate some glitchy, sample-heavy production.” Below, listen to “Upset” (and a slowed-down version of “Upset”) and check out the tracklist for the new split.

<a href="https://blearyeyed.bandcamp.com/album/a-julias-war-tripple-split">A Julias War Tripple Split by Bleary Eyed</a>

<a href="https://blearyeyed.bandcamp.com/album/a-julias-war-tripple-split">A Julias War Tripple Split by Bleary Eyed</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Bleary Eyed – “Birds”

02 Bleary Eyed – “Upset”

03 Bleary Eyed – “Pennies”

04 Sun Organ – “It Comes In Peace”

05 Sun Organ – “Kill ‘Em All (Gunk)”

06 Sun Organ – “God Loves His Little Things Pt. 1 (Demo)”

07 Euphoria Again – “Angel Band”

08 Euphoria Again – “Take My Devil”

09 Euphoria Again – “Long Is The Ladder That Leads To God”