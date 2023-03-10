Stream The New EP From Philly Shoegazers Bleary Eyed

Bleary Eyed are a shoegaze band from Philadelphia, and they sure do sound like it. On a new self-titled EP released today, the group puts a slightly poppier spin on the experimental dream-pop of acts like Knifeplay, TAGABOW, and Spirit Of The Beehive. Alex G’s tweaked melodious vision looms large, as does, well, the entire history of the subgenre. This is an ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it situation, an expert spinning of a wheel that does not need to be reinvented. Call that damning with faint praise if you want, but from the intricately layered vocals of opener “Run” to the racing distortion of “Tree,” this stuff is satisfying my shoegaze urge today. Listen below.

Bleary Eyed is out now on Born Losers.