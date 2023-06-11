Fiona Apple Covered “Here We Have Idaho” For This American Life
Since released her 2020 album Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple has mostly receded away from the spotlight once again, though she’s shined a valuable attention on court watching and has sporadically put out some covers, including ones of Charlie Rich and Sharon Van Etten.
A couple weeks ago, a new Fiona Apple cover closed out an episode of This American Life: The episode in question told the story of a teenage intern from Idaho who reported that state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger had raped her. Apple contribution a rendition of “Here We Have Idaho,” the official state song of Idaho, which played at the end of the episode.
Check it out here at the 1hr2m mark.