Fiona Apple Covered “Here We Have Idaho” For This American Life

New Music June 11, 2023 9:56 AM By James Rettig

Since released her 2020 album Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple has mostly receded away from the spotlight once again, though she’s shined a valuable attention on court watching and has sporadically put out some covers, including ones of Charlie Rich and Sharon Van Etten.

A couple weeks ago, a new Fiona Apple cover closed out an episode of This American Life: The episode in question told the story of a teenage intern from Idaho who reported that state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger had raped her. Apple contribution a rendition of “Here We Have Idaho,” the official state song of Idaho, which played at the end of the episode.

Check it out here at the 1hr2m mark.

