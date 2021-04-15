Fiona Apple – “Love More” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

New Music April 15, 2021 9:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Fiona Apple – “Love More” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

New Music April 15, 2021 9:34 AM By Tom Breihan

Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters was the best album of 2020, and it was also Apple’s first album in eight years. Fiona Apple is extremely good at making music, and it’s something that she does very rarely. So anytime Fiona Apple puts a new song out into the world. When it’s her version of a much-loved old song from another great songwriters? That rules. That’s great. Sign us up.

Today, Apple has shared her version of “Love More,” a song from Sharon Van Etten’s 2010 sophomore album Epic. Tomorrow, Van Etten will release epic Ten, her expanded version of that LP, which belatedly celebrates its 10th anniversary and which includes a set of covers from a fascinating array of artists. We’ve already posted the Van Etten covers from Big Red Machine, IDLES, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, and Courtney Barnett and Vagabon. But Fiona Apple was the big one, the main event. It’s here now.

Where Van Etten’s original “Love More” is a mournful, meditative work, Fiona Apple has transformed it into something else. Apple’s remade “Love More” in the playful, euphoric, percussive style that she used on Fetch The Bolt Cutters. She sings it with gutwrench intensity — howling some of those notes, delivering others as cold asides. “Love More” was already a great song. Now, it’s great in a different way. Below, listen to the Fiona Apple cover and the Sharon Van Etten original.

epic Ten is out digitally 4/16 and physically 6/11 on Ba Da Bing. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest