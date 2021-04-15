Fiona Apple – “Love More” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters was the best album of 2020, and it was also Apple’s first album in eight years. Fiona Apple is extremely good at making music, and it’s something that she does very rarely. So anytime Fiona Apple puts a new song out into the world. When it’s her version of a much-loved old song from another great songwriters? That rules. That’s great. Sign us up.

Today, Apple has shared her version of “Love More,” a song from Sharon Van Etten’s 2010 sophomore album Epic. Tomorrow, Van Etten will release epic Ten, her expanded version of that LP, which belatedly celebrates its 10th anniversary and which includes a set of covers from a fascinating array of artists. We’ve already posted the Van Etten covers from Big Red Machine, IDLES, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, and Courtney Barnett and Vagabon. But Fiona Apple was the big one, the main event. It’s here now.

Where Van Etten’s original “Love More” is a mournful, meditative work, Fiona Apple has transformed it into something else. Apple’s remade “Love More” in the playful, euphoric, percussive style that she used on Fetch The Bolt Cutters. She sings it with gutwrench intensity — howling some of those notes, delivering others as cold asides. “Love More” was already a great song. Now, it’s great in a different way. Below, listen to the Fiona Apple cover and the Sharon Van Etten original.

epic Ten is out digitally 4/16 and physically 6/11 on Ba Da Bing. Pre-order it here.