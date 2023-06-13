Suki Waterhouse & Belle And Sebastian – “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility”

Last year, actress Suki Waterhouse released her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, on Sub Pop, and followed that up in the fall with the Milk Teeth EP. Today, Waterhouse is unveiling her contribution to the label’s Singles Club series, and it’s a collaboration with Belle And Sebastian called “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility.” (B&S’ newest album Late Developers came out earlier this year.) “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility” was written by Waterhouse and the band, and produced by B&S. Check it out below.

A physical version of “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility” is only available via Sub Pop Singles Club.