Last year Belle And Sebastian returned with A Bit Of Previous, their first album in seven years. It turns out the sessions for that record yielded a whole second LP, Kid A/Amnesiac style. What’s more, the latter album will be out at the end of this week.

On Friday, B&S will release Late Developers. They’re teasing it today with lead single “I Don’t Know What You See In Me,” a love song that stands as one of the most synth-driven singles in their catalog. Cowritten with Peter Ferguson aka Wuh Oh — the first time a Belle And Sebastian song has credited an outside writer — it builds to a huge, overdriven, neon-streaked finale that would have been unthinkable in the band’s early days and maybe even when they caught their theatrical second wind in the 2000s. It’s good!

Below, hear “I Don’t Know What You See In Me” and check out the Late Developers tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Juliet Naked”

02 “Give A Little Time”

03 “When We Were Very Young”

04 “Will I Tell You A Secret”

05 “So In The Moment”

06 “The Evening Star”

07 “When You’re Not With Me”

08 “I Don’t Know What You See In Me”

09 “Do You Follow”

10 “When The Cynics Stare Back From The Wall”

11 “Late Developers”

Late Developers is out 1/13 on Matador.