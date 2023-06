Last we checked in with the UK sludge/doom combo Froglord was Halloween of 2021, when they released the seasonally appropriate “Samhain.” Today they’re back with a grooving, crackling, glacial crusher called “Road Raisin.” The chorus: “Road Raisin! It shimmers like the sun! Travel inside the mind! This feeling I can’t deny!” Listen below; as always, “All music and lyrics are interpreted from The Book of Amphibian.”

Road Raisin – Single (SoF) by Froglord