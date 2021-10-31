Froglord – “Samhain”

Froglord are a stoner/sludge metal band hailing from Bristol, UK. Though they just started up last year, they already released their sophomore album, The Mystic Toad, a few months ago, and today they’re back with a new single just for Halloween, “Samhain.” “Whilst recording for the next album, I recorded this track a few months back, but it just didn’t quite fit in with the rest of the songs,” the band wrote in a Facebook post. “But being an absolute slapping banger I thought it would criminal not to let you guys hear it!” Check it out below.

“Samhain” is out now.