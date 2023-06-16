Last month, the extremely cool San Francisco punk band Spiritual Cramp signed with the new startup label Blue Grape Music and released the new banger “Phone Lines Down.” Now, Spiritual Cramp are gearing up for a tour with Teenage Wrist, and they’ve followed “Phone Lines Down” with a new song called “Nah, That Ain’t It.”

“Nah, That Ain’t It” is a bright, catchy tune that’s a little less severe than most Spiritual Cramp tracks. It sounds a tiny bit like the Strokes? Tell me I’m not crazy there. In director José Luna’s video, the band tries to play the song, but some guy keeps interrupting and telling them to do it differently. Below, check out the video and the forthcoming Spiritual Cramp tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

6/22 – Detroit, MO @ Third Man

6/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

9/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

9/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside *

9/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater *

9/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s *

9/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

9/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

9/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade *

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

9/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

9/17 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

9/19 – Boston, MA @ Sonia *

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

9/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

9/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

9/24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

9/26 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub *

9/27 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery *

9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

9/30 – Nashville, TN @ The End *

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Sons Of Hermann Hall *

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

* with Teenage Wrist