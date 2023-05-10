San Francisco punk rockers Spiritual Cramp have a sick live show and a lot of bangers to their credit. They are also friends of this website; a couple of years ago, when we were trying to raise money to save alive, they did a great live-in-studio cover of the Hives’ “Walk Idiot Walk” for our donors-only zoom party. Today, they’ve come out with a new single, and it’s a heater.

Spiritual Cramp haven’t come out with an album yet, but they’ve got a series of kickass EPs under their belt; the most recent is 2021’s Here Comes More Bad News. Today, they’ve announced that they’ve signed to Blue Grape Music, a new label founded by a couple of veterans at Roadrunner Records. (Right now, their only labelmates are Code Orange. Good start!) They’ve also dropped the new single “Phone Lines Down,” a rip-snorting two-minute rocker with swaggering garage-punk riffage and lyrics about being sick of looking at your phone. If it was still 2001, a song like that would get Spiritual Cramp an instant NME cover. Below, check out “Phone Lines Down” and Spiritual Cramp’s upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

6/22 – Detroit, MO @ Third Man

6/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival

“Phone Lines Down” is out now on Blue Grape Music.