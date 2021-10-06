Stream Spiritual Cramp’s Excellent New EP Here Comes More Bad News

New Music October 6, 2021 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Spiritual Cramp’s Excellent New EP Here Comes More Bad News

New Music October 6, 2021 11:56 AM By Tom Breihan

San Francisco’s Spiritual Cramp make nervous, urgent, wiry punk rock, and they’re extremely good at it. For the past few years, the band has been silent, but if you’ve seen their live-in-studio cover of the Hives “Walk Idiot Walk” — recorded for last year’s Save Stereogum Zoom party and recently shared with the rest of the world — then you know that they’ve kept their knives sharp. Today, Spiritual Cramp finally return with their Here Comes More Bad News EP, their first new music in three years.

Here Comes More Bad News is a short record — four songs in about nine minutes — but it’s also evidence of a band operating at the peak of its powers. The short songs on the EP, including early single “Earth To Mike,” are all jittery fire. The longest song, “Small Man Big House,” is practically a cynical comedy riff. The band recorded the song using cartoonish idiot voices, the kind of move that the Dead Milkmen might’ve once done. The whole EP is fun as hell, and you can hear it below.

The Here Comes More Bad News EP is out now on Industry Standards, the label run by guitarist Stewart Kuhlo, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    17 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    2 days ago

    Los Angeles Will Require Vaccination For Indoor Concerts

    10 hours ago

    Mitski – “Working For The Knife”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest