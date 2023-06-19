Oblivion Access 2023 Brought Heavy, Experimental, And Unclassifiable Music To An Impossibly Hot Austin

Godflesh’s set was relentless. There was almost never much of a pause between the pummeling noise of one track and another. It took until maybe a third of the way through, and then Justin Broadrick did take a breather to address the crowd. He explained they were jetlagged and generally out of it, and were just noticing that their lights were the wrong color, and their projections weren’t working. He also explained that the airline had lost all of their equipment and they were muddling through figuring out rented gear. Everything was wrong, but you would’ve had no idea from their performance; nor would you have had any idea from people’s fervent reaction to their set. “But against all odds,” Broadrick deadpanned. “We’re trying to have a good time.” At the end of the weekend, constantly fighting off the oppressive heat but having seen a dizzying array of mind-bending music, it felt like as good a summary as any.