MSPAINT Had Oblivion Access Moshing And Dancing With Elite Weirdo Shit

Last night, Oblivion Access kicked off its second-ever installment. Given it was Thursday, it was a smaller night leading up to the full multi-venue takeover of the weekend, but the festival still brought an enviable lineup: Spirit Of The Beehive, Narrow Head, Duster, and Chat Pile all took the stage through the late evening and middle of the night. But one artist that stood out was the implausible, unclassifiable Hattiesburg, Mississippi quartet MSPAINT.

MSPAINT are in some ways emblematic of the spirit of Oblivion Access, a festival that features lots of heavy and/or brooding and/or aggressive music that exists on the fringes of genre definitions. Oblivion Access’ lineup is filled with experimentalists from one corner or another, and MSPAINT’s bizarro synth-driven punk has not only led to a buzzy breakthrough with Post-American — one of this year’s best albums — but also left people scratching their heads searching for a proper summation of what exactly they are. They are sort of perfect for Oblivion Access; after their set, my colleague Tom Breihan would describe it as “elite weirdo shit.”

And indeed, MSPAINT can leave you guessing even amongst a relatively brief performance. This being the first time I’d seen MSPAINT, I went in expecting it to be rawer and wilder than the album — that Post-American’s corroded synthscapes would completely sputter into walls of distortion while the band dialed up the aggression. In fact, the opposite was true. While frontman Deedee stalks the stage with the frenzied prowl of a hardcore vocalist, and some such genre signifiers remain in MSPAINT’s music, it turns out it’s just as easy for them to sound like a vaguely intense synth-pop act. That was the case in the beginning of their set, when they charged through “Information” and “Think It Through” with fierce energy, but also a glistening clarity that was somewhat baffling.