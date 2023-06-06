The 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far

It’s June. Already. The year is slipping away from you. But not from us! We the Stereogum staff have once again assembled our annual rundown of the best albums of the year’s first half. We are on top of it so you don’t have to be.

All lists are subjective, even ones like this one that feel so objectively correct. We obviously haven’t heard everything released since January, and our picks represent a certain collective point of view that doesn’t encompass the full spectrum of recorded music. You get it. Still, of all the records we’ve consumed with a release date before June 30, we vouch for these 50 above the rest.

If you’re the kind of person who spends any time clicking around this website, the following list probably contains some of your own favorite albums from 2023 Q1 and Q2; it likely features some records you don’t yet know you love, too, as well as some you absolutely cannot stand. That’s cool. That’s how this is supposed to work.

OK, enough preamble. Let’s celebrate the continued vitality of music together. Let’s argue. Let’s find something new to obsess over. Let’s enjoy music fandom and all the messy, impassioned discourse that goes along with it. Check out our picks below, and share your own list in the comments. —Chris DeVille