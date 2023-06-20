Later this week, the much-touted young Brooklyn band Geese will release their new album 3D Country. Thus far, they’ve released a generous number of the album’s songs as advance singles: the title track, “Cowboy Nudes,” “Mysterious Love.” Today, just before the LP finally hits, we get one more new track.

Geese love to veer all over the place within the space of a single song, and that’s what they do on the new “I See Myself.” It’s a lackadaisical funk-rock with swollen organs, gospel-informed backing harmonies, and a backing track that always sounds like it’s about to fall apart but never quite does. Singer Cameron Winter digs deep into his reserve of funny voices. In a press release, Winter says:

“I See Myself” was one of the last songs we pulled together for the album. I was inspired by my favorite Funkadelic songs, which are dead simple and have big choruses with beautiful backing vocals, so this was our version of something like that. This might be Geese’s first proper love song. Seeing your humanity reflected back in someone else is one of the most pure kinds of connections that exist, to me. But I think there’s a lyrical darkness to the song too, about wanting to save someone you love from something evil and unstoppable.

Listen below.

3D Country is out 6/23 on Partisan.