Back in January, the Brooklyn rock band Geese announced their graduation from teenage prodigy status with “Cowboy Nudes,” an early taste of their second album. Today they’re officially announcing the project, which is called 3D Country, and sharing its seven-minute title track. The song is a glammy, danceable, gospel-tinged country-rocker with vocals from Cameron Winter that remind me of a campy Tom Jones impression or something. Eventually it descends into noisy chaos before leveling back out into guitar-solo euphoria. There’s a more than a little Stones in this sound; I’m also getting shades of… I dunno, Foxygen and Alex Cameron?

Winter has this to say:

The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever. I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China. Ultimately he finds himself in the end and it turns celebratory. I liked the idea of contrasting this strait-laced individual with that super mind-bending, interdimensional experience. Similarly, the music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn’t do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens. We kept jamming around this one groove that’s in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together. The original version was over twice as long, and we bring some of those crazier sections back when we play it live and for the version of the song that’s in the music video.

Watch director Andy Swartz’s video for “3D Country” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “2122”

02 “3D Country”

03 “Cowboy Nudes”

04 “I See Myself”

05 “Undoer”

06 “Crusades”

07 “Gravity Blues”

08 “Mysterious Love”

09 “Domoto”

10 “Tomorrow’s Crusades”

11 “St Elmo”

3D Country is out 6/23 on Partisan.