Axis: Sova – “Trend Sets”

New Music June 21, 2023 10:36 AM By Tom Breihan

Axis: Sova – “Trend Sets”

New Music June 21, 2023 10:36 AM By Tom Breihan

For a long time, Chicago rockers Axis: Sova used a drum machine to make their psychedelic garage racket. These days, Axis: Sova still use a drum machine, but they’ve also welcomed flesh-and-blood human drummer Josh Johannpeter into their ranks, officially becoming a power trio. This fall, we’ll get to hear that trio at work on the new Axis: Sova album Blinded By Oblivion.

Blinded By Oblivion follows the 2021 EP Fractal and the 2018 LP Shampoo You. Axis: Sova shipped out to Southern California to record the new album with producer Ty Segall. First single “Trend Sets” is an amped-up jam with some playful melodies and catchy riffs. The video has some extremely cool lighting. Below, watch that video and check out the Blinded By Oblivion tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “People”
02 “Hardcore Maps”
03 “I’m A Ghost”
04 “Trend Sets”
05 “Plastic Pageant Show”
06 “Metallic Hearts”
07 “Join A Cult”
08 “Persuasion”
09 “Writing Blind”
10 “That Dream Again”

Blinded By Oblivion is out 10/6 on God?/Drag City.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

2 days ago 0

Butthole Surfers’ Teresa Taylor Dead At 60

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest