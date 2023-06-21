For a long time, Chicago rockers Axis: Sova used a drum machine to make their psychedelic garage racket. These days, Axis: Sova still use a drum machine, but they’ve also welcomed flesh-and-blood human drummer Josh Johannpeter into their ranks, officially becoming a power trio. This fall, we’ll get to hear that trio at work on the new Axis: Sova album Blinded By Oblivion.

Blinded By Oblivion follows the 2021 EP Fractal and the 2018 LP Shampoo You. Axis: Sova shipped out to Southern California to record the new album with producer Ty Segall. First single “Trend Sets” is an amped-up jam with some playful melodies and catchy riffs. The video has some extremely cool lighting. Below, watch that video and check out the Blinded By Oblivion tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “People”

02 “Hardcore Maps”

03 “I’m A Ghost”

04 “Trend Sets”

05 “Plastic Pageant Show”

06 “Metallic Hearts”

07 “Join A Cult”

08 “Persuasion”

09 “Writing Blind”

10 “That Dream Again”

Blinded By Oblivion is out 10/6 on God?/Drag City.