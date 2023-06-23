Last October, Carly Rae Jepsen released her sixth album, The Loneliest Time. These days, she’s preparing to perform at Glastonbury Festival, tour Japan in June and July, and play a few dates with boygenius on their North American tour. That pretty much gets us to last week when Carly started teasing a new track called “Shy Boy,” followed by a snippet of a video. Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is out in full, and you can listen to it below. You can also watch “Shy Boy”‘s accompanying visualizer, which depicts an adorable black-and-white date night in LA.