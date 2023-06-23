Carly Rae Jepsen – “Shy Boy”
Last October, Carly Rae Jepsen released her sixth album, The Loneliest Time. These days, she’s preparing to perform at Glastonbury Festival, tour Japan in June and July, and play a few dates with boygenius on their North American tour. That pretty much gets us to last week when Carly started teasing a new track called “Shy Boy,” followed by a snippet of a video. Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is out in full, and you can listen to it below. You can also watch “Shy Boy”‘s accompanying visualizer, which depicts an adorable black-and-white date night in LA.