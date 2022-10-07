On October 21, Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new album The Loneliest Time. We’ve heard a few album singles so far, such as the much-teased (and Rostam Batmanglij-produced) “Western Wind” and “Beach House, plus “Talking To Yourself.” Jepsen’s been teasing the title track all week — yesterday, she announced the song would feature Rufus Wainwright, tweeting, “If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out.” Then, earlier today, Jepsen tweeted, “We’re going to the moon! Who’s coming?,” indicating that the album’s title track would drop at midnight tonight. Well, now “The Loneliest Time” — aka the aforementioned disco power ballad — is here, and you can listen to it below.

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope.