Carly Rae Jepsen – “Beach House”

Jasmine Safaeian

New Music August 5, 2022 12:08 AM By James Rettig
A couple days ago, Carly Rae Jepsen announced a new album, The Loneliest Time, her follow-up to 2019’s Dedicated. It includes “Western Wind,” the Rostam Batmanglij-produced single that came out back in May, and today Jepsen is unveiling the album’s second single. It’s named after everyone’s favorite band: “Beach House.” Just kidding! But it is called “Beach House,” and the Canadian queen of pop was teasing it as far back as January when she tweeted: “I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings.” Check it out below.

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

