Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album called The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21. Its the follow-up the 2019’s Dedicated and its accompanying Side B, which arrived the following year. The album announcement was preceded by the very good lead single “Western Wind,” which was produced by Rostam Batmanglij. Other collaborators teased in the Loneliest Time press release include Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it,” Jepsen wrote on social media. “Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Jepsen is going on tour this fall with Empress Of.

No tracklist details yet, but the next single appears to be called “Beach House” as its the only other one that appears on the Apple Music pre-save page.

I’ve got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably going to hurt your feelings. ☀️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/U3NyesIM6u — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) January 26, 2022

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.