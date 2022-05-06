After setting up cryptic billboards, drawing a mysterious hand-drawn map of California, performing at Coachella, and launching a hotline, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Western Wind” era is upon us. Jepsen notably performed the new single in Indio and shared video teasers on social media, which made Jepsen’s “Western Wind” aesthetic fall somewhere between Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” and Midsommar.

Ultimately, the breezy “Western Wind” – a collaboration with Rostam – is an earth goddess-y love letter to California, which explains that hand-drawn map. Over piano, synths, and an easy mid-tempo beat, “Western Wind” is also a well-timed springtime jaunt, with Jepsen singing: “Coming in like a western wind / Do you feel home from all directions / First bloom, you know it’s Spring / Reminding me love that it’s all connected.”

Listen and watch below.