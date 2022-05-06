Carly Rae Jepsen – “Western Wind”

New Music May 6, 2022 12:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Western Wind”

New Music May 6, 2022 12:14 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

After setting up cryptic billboards, drawing a mysterious hand-drawn map of California, performing at Coachella, and launching a hotline, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Western Wind” era is upon us. Jepsen notably performed the new single in Indio and shared video teasers on social media, which made Jepsen’s “Western Wind” aesthetic fall somewhere between Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” and Midsommar.

Ultimately, the breezy “Western Wind” – a collaboration with Rostam – is an earth goddess-y love letter to California, which explains that hand-drawn map. Over piano, synths, and an easy mid-tempo beat, “Western Wind” is also a well-timed springtime jaunt, with Jepsen singing: “Coming in like a western wind / Do you feel home from all directions / First bloom, you know it’s Spring / Reminding me love that it’s all connected.”

Listen and watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”

2 days ago 0

Pink Mountaintops – “Nikki Go Sudden”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest