Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Tour With Empress Of

If you’ve ever seen Carly Rae Jepsen live, then you already know her show is an absolute blast. This fall, she’ll take that show across North America. Last month, Jepsen released “Western Wind,” the long-teased new single that she co-wrote with Rostam and debuted at Coachella. Presumably, this means that she has more new music on the way, but even if not, she’s got more than enough bangers to make you feel like you’re flying.

Jepsen will embark on this tour with Empress Of, another artist with a real taste for dance-pop catharsis. Empress Of is about to released her Save Me EP, and she seems like a great pairing for Jepsen. A couple of the shows will also feature Bleachers as the co-headliner. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *^

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

9/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

9/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

9/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

10/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

10/04 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre *

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels *

10/17 – Phoenix, AX @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

10/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *