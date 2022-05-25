Last month, Lorely Rodriguez returned with a new Empress Of song called “Save Me.” Turns out that is the title track and opener of a new EP, billed as a transitional work between 2020’s I’m Your Empress Of and whatever Rodriguez has in store next. It’s out in late June.

Along with the announcement, Rodriguez has shared another new song called “Dance For You.” Much of the EP reflects on the end of one relationship while looking forward to the possibilities of new ones, and that’s a factor in “Dance For You.” “I love the lyrics on this song,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I made this in Minneapolis with BJ Burton. It was freezing outside. I was in a cave-like studio in the snow literally dancing as I wrote this. ‘Surrender to me like this’ is a touching lyric for me because I’m not hurt over this person anymore. I’ve come out the other side.”

Like “Save Me” before it, “Dance For You” comes with a video directed by Alexis Gómez. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Save Me”

02 “Dance For You”

03 “Turn The Table”

04 “Kept Up”

05 “Cry For Help”

The Save Me EP is out 6/24.