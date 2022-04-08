Since her 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of, synthpop performer Lorely Rodriguez has hopped on tracks with other artists, notably last year’s “Note To Self” by Jim-E Stack, “Love In Reverse” by MNDR, and “Vacío” by Jarina De Marco. Now, Rodriguez is sharing her first new music of 2022 in the form of a dramatic, orchestral song called “Save Me.”

“This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made,” she says. “I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”

Listen to “Save Me” below.