Empress Of – “Save Me”

New Music April 8, 2022 12:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Empress Of – “Save Me”

New Music April 8, 2022 12:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Since her 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of, synthpop performer Lorely Rodriguez has hopped on tracks with other artists, notably last year’s “Note To Self” by Jim-E Stack, “Love In Reverse” by MNDR, and “Vacío” by Jarina De Marco. Now, Rodriguez is sharing her first new music of 2022 in the form of a dramatic, orchestral song called “Save Me.”

“This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made,” she says. “I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional. There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”

Listen to “Save Me” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

23 hours ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

3 days ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest