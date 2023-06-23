Filth Is Eternal, the grimy Seattle punk band who used to go by the even-grimier name Fucked And Bound, released their LP Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal two years ago. Now, they’ve announced plans to follow that album with a new one called Find Out. The band recorded it at Dave Grohl’s studio, with Slipknot/AFI collaborator Paul Fig producing. If the first single is any indication, it’s going to be a beast of a record.

The new Filth Is Eternal song is a delirious 93-second ripper called “Crowl Space.” It’s fast and mean, but it’s also got big, melodic hooks and a heavy-shredding guitar solo. It sounds big and polished, but it still has the soul of basement music. In a press release, singer Lis Di Angelo says, “It’s about that small window of time when everything feels like it’s working — the band, relationships, work, mental health, the meds, everything — but something still feels off, like it’s destined to fall apart no matter what choices you make.” Below, check out the “Crawl Space” video and the Find Out tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Half Wrong”

02 “Crawl Space”

03 “Magnetic Point”

04 “Cherish”

05 “Roll Critical”

06 “Curious Thing”

07 “Into the Curve”

08 “Pressure Me”

09 “Body Void”

10 “The Gate”

11 “Signal Decay”

13 “All Mother”

14 “Last Exit”

15 “Loveless”

Find Out is out 9/29 on MNRK Heavy.