Earlier this year, the ferocious and bloody-minded Seattle hardcore band Fucked And Bound announced a name change. It’s hard to imagine a band name as nasty and memorable as Fucked And Bound, but the band found one that’s at least in the same zone: They would now be known as Filth Is Eternal. Along with the name change, the newly rechristened Filth Is Eternal released a slow, dank noise-rock burner called “ZED.” It sounded like a band changing both its identity and its sound. But that’s not what Filth Is Eternal did. Instead, they turned right around and announced a new album of intense, damaged hardcore. Today, that album arrives.

The new LP Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal isn’t exactly Filth Is Eternal’s debut; under their old name, they released Suffrage in 2018. The new record works in the same zone as the last one. It’s a fast sprint of pissed-off, guttural planet-smasher music — basement punk that sounds vast enough to echo around an arena. The early single “On The Rake” was furious enough on its own, but to properly experience the nastiness here, you need to let the whole 12-song, 20-minute thing drag you into the murk.

Filth Is Eternal members Lisa Mungo and Brian McClelland, both of whom used to be in the excellently named Seattle band He Whose Ox Is Gored, produced Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal, and they made it sound majestic without losing its disgusting edge. You can truly lose yourself in this record’s seething, punishing disgust. Do that below.

<a href="https://filthiseternal.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-a-lie-filth-is-eternal">Love is a Lie, Filth is Eternal by Filth is Eternal</a>

Love Is A Lie, Filth Is Eternal is out now on Quiet Panic in the US and Church Road in the UK.