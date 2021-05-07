Filth Is Eternal – “ZED”

New Music May 7, 2021 3:03 PM By Tom Breihan

Filth Is Eternal – “ZED”

New Music May 7, 2021 3:03 PM By Tom Breihan

In 2018, the Seattle band Fucked And Bound released Suffrage, a ferocious album of fast, unhinged metallic hardcore. In the time since then, the members of the band may have gotten sick of all the double takes they got whenever anyone asked them what their band is called. The group has now changed its name to Filth Eternal — still a hard name, but a slightly less forbidding one. Judging by the first song they’ve released under that name, they’ve changed their sound, too.

Along with the announcement of their name change, Filth Is Eternal have just released a new standalone burner called “ZED.” On the new song, they’ve slowed down and gotten heavier and sludgier. “ZED” is still basically a hardcore song, but it also reminds me of some of the outright disgusting noise-rock that came out on Amphetamine Reptile in the ’90s. The band recorded the track with producer Robert Cheek, and frontwoman Lisa Mungo taped her vocals with grunge veteran Tad Doyle, leader of the band Tad.

Talking about the name change, Mungo says, “I’ve always believed that a transformative moment would hit during the lifespan of this outfit, but relegated these notions to the future tense. However, our collective experience over the past twelve plus months made it clear that the moment was presenting itself now.” Check out “ZED” below.

You can buy “ZED” at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    5 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest