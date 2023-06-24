Jim Jones Fires Back At Pusha T In New Diss Track

Jim Jones has responded to Pusha T’s apparent diss on a new Clipse track. In a clip shared to culture influencer Esso’s Instagram Story, Jones is seen rapping about how Pusha “trying to bring the Clipse back/ Talking ‘bout your brother, what happened to that boy?/ It looking like they be selling crack to that boy.” It also appears to be set to the same music as the Clipse track. Guess Pusha didn’t take Jones up on that unofficial Verzuz battle?

This exceedingly low-stakes drama between Jim Jones and Pusha has been building for some time — back in April, in an appearance on the Rap Caviar Podcast, the Dipset member criticized King Push’s #29 ranking on Billboard’s list of the 50 greatest rappers, arguing that the Clipse rapper has not had a deep enough impact on culture to merit such high placement on the list. “They don’t play his shit outside,” Jones said at the time. He reiterated his stance on The Breakfast Club later that month, asking host Charlamagne Tha God, “Could you name five Pusha T records?”

Then, this past week, Pharrell debuted the aforementioned new Clipse song during his Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris. Pusha’s verse on the track seemed to diss Jones: “You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans/ I am watching your fame escape relevance/ We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant/ You’re chasing a feature out of your element.” In our Instagram comments, Jones played it off: “I don’t hear my name did u stop reaching lol.” Seems like he’s eager to have the last word, though.