Jim Jones Challenges Pusha T To Unofficial Verzuz

The low-stakes drama between Jim Jones and Pusha T has been building for months. Back in April, in an appearance on the Rap Caviar Podcast, the Dipset member criticized King Push’s #29 ranking on Billboard’s list of the 50 greatest rappers, arguing that the Clipse rapper has not had a deep enough impact on culture to merit such high placement on the list. “They don’t play his shit outside,” Jones said at the time. He reiterated his stance on The Breakfast Club later that month, asking host Charlamagne Tha God, “Could you name five Pusha T records?”

Fast forward to last night, when longtime Pusha associate Pharrell debuted a new Clipse song during his Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris. Pusha’s verse on the track seemed to diss Jones: “You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans/ I am watching your fame escape relevance/ We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant/ You’re chasing a feature out of your element.” In our Instagram comments, Jones played it off: “I don’t hear my name did u stop reaching lol.” But now he’s continuing to antagonize Pusha.

On Dipset’s Instagram, Jones has challenged Pusha to the equivalent of a Verzuz battle, pitting their discographies against each other in a live setting. He writes, “@kingpush pick any city Miami New York Chicago California @jimjonescapo Ready 20 of your Best Records. Stop playing boy let’s goo!!” Jones adds that there is no beef between the two artists and this is just “entertainment.” We’ll see if Push responds.