Hayden Pedigo – “Signal Of Hope”
On Friday, fingerstyling guitarist Hayden Pedigo will release his new album, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. Pedigo has already shared two songs, the album’s lead single “Elsewhere” and the title track, and just ahead of release he’s sharing one more: “Signal Of Hope.”
“‘Signal Of Hope’ is the most British-sounding thing I’ve ever written, and I’m insanely proud of how this song turned out,” explains Pedigo. “I was aiming to capture the refined, clean-picking style mastered by Bert Jansch and John Renbourn, which sounds very classic to me. It’s a very technically challenging guitar piece, and it took a long time to fine tune the sound in the studio to capture the exact feeling I was hoping to convey. When it all finally came together, I felt like I got really close to making the perfect acoustic guitar instrumental.”
Listen to “Signal Of Hope” below.
TOUR DATES:
06/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
06/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed*
07/08 – Madison, WI @ Art Lit Lab
07/09 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens*
07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater*
07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*
07/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*
07/16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
07/17 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
07/18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17*
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*
07/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
07/26 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
07/29 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Museum of Art
07/30 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
* with Jenny Lewis
The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored will be out 6/30 via Mexican Summer.