On Friday, fingerstyling guitarist Hayden Pedigo will release his new album, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored. Pedigo has already shared two songs, the album’s lead single “Elsewhere” and the title track, and just ahead of release he’s sharing one more: “Signal Of Hope.”

“‘Signal Of Hope’ is the most British-sounding thing I’ve ever written, and I’m insanely proud of how this song turned out,” explains Pedigo. “I was aiming to capture the refined, clean-picking style mastered by Bert Jansch and John Renbourn, which sounds very classic to me. It’s a very technically challenging guitar piece, and it took a long time to fine tune the sound in the studio to capture the exact feeling I was hoping to convey. When it all finally came together, I felt like I got really close to making the perfect acoustic guitar instrumental.”

Listen to “Signal Of Hope” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

06/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed*

07/08 – Madison, WI @ Art Lit Lab

07/09 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

07/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens*

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater*

07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

07/16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

07/17 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

07/18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17*

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*

07/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

07/26 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

07/29 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Museum of Art

07/30 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

* with Jenny Lewis

The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored will be out 6/30 via Mexican Summer.