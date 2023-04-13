Hayden Pedigo basically redefines the term “renaissance person.” The Texas-born, ten-gallon-hat-wearing fingerstyle guitarist is a documentary star — the 2021 Kid Candidate chronicles his moment as a 24-year-old running for city council in Amarillo. He’s a Gucci runway model. He’s collaborated with fellow artists such as Tim Heidecker, Terry Allen, and Jessica Pratt, and this summer he’s hitting the road with Jenny Lewis. Now, Pedigo is announcing his sixth studio album, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, coming June 30 via Mexican Summer. Along with the news is a pedal steel-tinged lead single, “Elsewhere.”

The album title is a reference to National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney, who infamously died at age 33 in 1980 after mysteriously falling from a 35-foot cliff in Hawaii. The police later found jokes, an outline for a new movie, and notes containing the phrase “These last few days are amongst the happiest I’ve ever ignored” in his hotel room. The Happiest Times features Pedigo on six- and 12-string guitars, producer Trayer Tryon on synths and bass, Luke Schneider on pedal steel, and Robert Edmondson on electric bass and piano.

“Elsewhere” also comes with a music video directed by Matt Muir. “Muir created this entire world that absolutely nailed all of the characters and personas I’ve depicted on the Internet while tying together my artistic influences from over the years,” says Pedigo. “In a way, I feel like this song and the music video encapsulate everything I’ve been working towards over the past ten years of releasing music. It turned into this beautiful celebration of music, comedy, and film.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Looking At The Fish”

02 “When It’s Clear”

03 “Elsewhere”

04 “Nearer, Nearer”

05 “Signal Of Hope”

06 “The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored”

07 “Then It’s Gone”

The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored will be out 6/30 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.