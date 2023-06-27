The Breeders Share Previously Unreleased “Go Man Go” From Last Splash 30th Anniversary Reissue

The Breeders are announcing a 30th anniversary reissue of Last Splash coming in September. Last Splash (The 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) has been remastered based off of the original analog tapes, which were previously thought to be lost. This process actually unearthed two unreleased tracks from the Last Splash days, and one of them — “Go Man Go” — is available to hear now. It’s a co-write between Kim Deal and Black Francis from 1993.

This special edition of Last Splash will contain two 12” 45rpm vinyl discs (cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell), plus an exclusive, one-sided etched 12” disc containing two forgotten tracks. In addition to “Go Man Go,” there’s “Divine Mascis” — a version of “Divine Hammer” with lead vocals from Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis. The original sleeve art (by the late designer Vaughan Oliver) has also been reimagined by his longtime design partner Chris Bigg.

Listen to “Go Man Go” below.

TRACKLIST:

A1 “New Year”

A2 “Cannonball”

A3 “Invisible Man”

A4 “No Aloha”

B1 “Roi”

B2 “Do You Love Me Now?”

B3 “Flipside”

C1 “I Just Wanna Get Along”

C2 “Mad Lucas”

C3 “Divine Hammer”

C4 “S.O.S”

D1 “Hag”

D2 “Saints”

D3 “Drivin’ On 9”

D4 “Roi (Reprise)”

12”

A1 “Go Man Go”

A2 “Divine Mascis”

TOUR DATES:

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/06 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08/25-26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Music Festival

09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^

09/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

09/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore %

09/21 – Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore %

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater %

09/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort *

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

10/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library #

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount #

* with Foo Fighters

^ with Horsegirl

% with Screaming Females

# with Belly

Last Splash (The 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) is out 9/22 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.