Last month, the Los Angeles via Phoenix power-pop project Diners announced a new album, the Mo Troper-produced DOMINO, with the melodic lead single “The Power.” Today, Diners is back with the album’s second single, its chiming title track that comes with a music video that features her bandmates (including Jeff Rosenstock) hanging out around LA. As leader Blue Broderick explains, “Domino” is “a jangling introspective rocker about reminding everybody to give themselves more grace and credit than they might think they deserve. This music was deeply inspired by Emitt Rhodes and has my favorite guitar solo on the record.” Watch the video for it below.

DOMINO is out 8/18 via Bar/None.