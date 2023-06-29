J Hus Announces New Album Beautiful And Broken Yard Feat. Drake, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, & More

News June 29, 2023 1:39 PM By Chris DeVille

J Hus, the British rapper-singer and “Afroswing” pioneer, has been a mainstay of British rap for years, and he recently teamed with Drake on the brisk and winsome “Who Told You.” The song will be included on the new J Hus album dropping in July, Beautiful And Broken Yard (or BABY in acronym form). J Hus announced the project today, revealing its cover art, which you can see above, and the tracklist, viewable below. Guests besides Drake include Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, Naira Marley, Villz, Boss Belly, and CB. Listen to recent single “It’s Crazy” and get stoked:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro (THE GOAT)”
02 “Massacre”
03 “Who Told You” (Feat. Drake)
04 “Militerian” (Feat. Naira Marley)
05 “Palm Tree”
06 “Nice Body” (Feat. Jorja Smith)
07 “Masculine” (Feat. Burna Boy)
08 “Come Look”
09 “Cream” (Feat. CB)
10 “Comeback” (Feat. Villz)
11 “Alien Girl”
12 “Fresh Water/Safa Kara”
13 “My Baby”
14 “Problem Fixer”
15 “Killy” (Feat. Popcaan)
16 “It’s Crazy”
17 “Bim Bim”
18 “Come Gully Bun (Gambian President)” (Feat. Boss Belly)
19 “Playing Chess”

Beautiful And Broken Yard is out 7/14.

