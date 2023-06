J Hus has teamed up with Drake for a new single, “Who Told You,” the British rapper’s second new track of the year following last month’s “It’s Crazy.” In 2019, J Hus made a surprise appearance during Drake’s concert in London shortly after his release from jail for carrying a knife in public. Since then, J Hus has released an album, Big Conspiracy, in 2020, and a new one is rumored to be on the way. Check out “Who Told You” below.