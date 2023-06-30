Since 2009, the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project has been intermittently releasing tribute albums on which noteworthy musicians flesh out the unfinished demos of Gun Club leader Jeffrey Lee Pierce. The fourth and final installment of the series, The Task Has Overwhelmed Us, is dropping in September. Among others, it features the late Mark Lanegan, Lydia Lunch, Dave Gahan, the Coathangers, and Jim Jarmusch plus today’s enticing duet between Nick Cave and Debbie Harry. Hear the two legends sing “On The Other Side” below.

The Task Has Overwhelmed Us is out 9/29 on Glitterhouse. Pre-order it here.