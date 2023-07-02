Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was in Cincinnati this weekend, and on Saturday she brought out two special guests during her surprise songs segment. The first was hometown boy Aaron Dessner — who has popped up a couple times on the tour already — and they performed evermore track “ivy” live for the first time. And then Gracie Abrams, who has been opening for select dates on the tour, came out to assist Swift on a cover of “I miss you, I’m sorry.”

Also on Saturday night, Swift performed Reputation‘s “Call It What You Want” as a surprise song; on Friday, she did “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and evermore‘s title track.

Here are some videos:

Gracie performing “I miss you, I’m sorry” tonight with Taylor via Hayes Bradley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/APJ9JyxZ9V — Gracie Abrams Updates ☆ (@GracieAbrUpdate) July 2, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams performing “I miss you, I’m sorry”! pic.twitter.com/xVySZyv57x — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 2, 2023

🎥| Taylor and Aaron Dessner performing “ivy” #CincyTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/aDLFqAzIrq — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) July 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/SwiftNYC/status/1675323439924539397

On the first night of her Cincinnati stop, there was a stage malfunction and Swift had to run. She commented on a TikTok of the incident: “still swift af boi.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@jamls888/video/7250969666418412805