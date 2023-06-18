Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour rolls on, and this weekend she was in Pittsburgh for two nights at the Acrisure Stadium. On Saturday night during her surprise songs segment, she brought out Aaron Dessner to perform folklore track “seven” live in concert for the first time. (The only other time it has been performed was during Swift’s Long Pond Studio Sessions.)

Swift talked up Dessner as a “soul-mate collaborator,” and also called out all the “amazing dads” in the audience in honor of Father’s Day, which is today. “I was thinking about the song we were gonna play, because — and I’m not trying to brag — I have a really incredible dad,” Swift said at the show. “This song we’re gonna play is about having really fond memories of childhood, and growing up in Pennsylvania. I always wanted to play this song in Pennsylvania.” She then launched into “Seven.”

Dessner previously came out during the Eras tour in Nashville. Presumably he will also emerge at Swift’s tour stops in his hometown of Cincinnati in a few weeks. While on-stage with Swift last night, he alluded to the sports rivalry between Pittsburgh and his own city: “I come from down the river in a rival city.”

Watch below.

Taylor Swift cantando "Seven" junto a Aaron Dessner pic.twitter.com/pX5mATi5gC — Mundo Swift 🌎 (@MundoSwiftt) June 18, 2023

The other surprise songs for this weekend were “The Story Of Us” (also last night) and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time” on Friday. “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which was a vault track on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was also a live debut: