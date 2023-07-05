In a couple days, ANOHNI is releasing a new album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, her first in seven years and her first attributed to ANOHNI And The Johnsons in over a decade. We’ve heard two singles so far — “It Must Change” and “Sliver Of Ice” — and today we’re getting a third, “Why Am I Alive Now?,” which comes with a music video directed by Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer.

“I started listening to Anohni in high school, so it’s a huge honor to help her build a visual world for WAIAN,” Schafer said in a statement. “This music video was an honest attempt to answer the question that WAIAN begs, Why Am I Alive Now? I wanted to focus on the idea of finding sisterhood in a world that does nothing to help – I hope the direction, choreography, and tone conveys a small piece of that journey.”

Watch and listen below.

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out 7/7 via Rough Trade/Secretly Canadian.