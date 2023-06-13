Next month, ANOHNI is releasing a new album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, her follow-up to 2016’s HOPELESSNESS and her first album attributed to …And The Johnsons in nearly a decade. She’s already shared lead single “It Must Change“; today, ANOHNI is back with “Sliver Of Ice,” which was inspired by some of the last words that Lou Reed said to her before he passed away in 2013.

“A friend of mine expressed to me in the final months of his life that the simplest sensations had begun to feel almost rapturous; a carer had placed a shard of ice on his tongue one day and it was such a sweet and unbelievable feeling that it caused him to weep with gratitude,” ANOHNI said. “He was a hardcore kind of guy and these moments were transforming the way he was seeing things. I wrote ‘Sliver of Ice,’ remembering those words of his.”

Watch a video for the track below.

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out 7/7 via Secretly Canadian / Rough Trade.