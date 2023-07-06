Tkay Maidza is back with a new single, “Silent Assassin,” which was produced by Flume. It’s the Australian musician’s first song since last year’s “Nights In December,” which came after the official conclusion of Maidza’s years-long Last Year Was Weird EP project. “I like to move in silence, but this song is a reminder that people shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities; they should be afraid when I’m quiet as I come back more evolved,” she said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Flume and was immediately ecstatic when he played the instrumental for this; I wanted to channel Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot.” Watch a video for it below.

“Silent Assassin” is out now via 4AD.