Tkay Maidza – “Silent Assassin” (Prod. Flume)

New Music July 6, 2023 10:04 AM By James Rettig

Tkay Maidza – “Silent Assassin” (Prod. Flume)

New Music July 6, 2023 10:04 AM By James Rettig

Tkay Maidza is back with a new single, “Silent Assassin,” which was produced by Flume. It’s the Australian musician’s first song since last year’s “Nights In December,” which came after the official conclusion of Maidza’s years-long Last Year Was Weird EP project. “I like to move in silence, but this song is a reminder that people shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities; they should be afraid when I’m quiet as I come back more evolved,” she said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to work with Flume and was immediately ecstatic when he played the instrumental for this; I wanted to channel Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot.” Watch a video for it below.

“Silent Assassin” is out now via 4AD.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Alternative Number Ones: Siouxsie And The Banshees’ “Peek-A-Boo”

2 days ago 0

Watch Mötley Crüe Cover Beastie Boys At Secret London Club Show

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest