Olivia Rodrigo Shares Alternate Rhymes For Clean Version Of “Vampire”

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

News July 5, 2023 9:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Alternate Rhymes For Clean Version Of “Vampire”

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

News July 5, 2023 9:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky

As you probably heard by now, last week Olivia Rodrigo released “Vampire,” her first single since the release of her debut SOUR in 2021. “Vampire” has been getting loads of praise from fans and critics, and deservedly so. Now, Rodrigo and her go-to producer Dan Nigro are joking around about song’s radio edit, which rhymes “dream crusher” with “blood sucker” — as opposed to the NSFW version, which has her singing “fame fucker.”

Posting to TikTok, Rodrigo turns the camera to a studio session, which loops over and over, with new rhymes for “blood sucker” each time. Some of the rhymes are: fame hunter, tree hugger, whale blubber, Mark Zucker, and garlic butter. You can hear Nigro and Rodrigo cracking up between each take, and it’s really cute. Watch and listen below.

@livbedumb

dream crusher it is

♬ vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”

3 days ago 0

Stereogum Membership Sale And A New Era Of The Number Ones

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest