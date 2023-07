A couple weeks ago, Florry announced a new album, The Holey Bible, with lead single “Drunk And High,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the Philadelphia-based band is back with the album’s second single, “Take My Heart,” a twangy gem with a pleading chorus: “Take my heart and be kind/ You’re my special one but I’m in my fragile mind.” Listen below.

The Holey Bible by Florry

The Holey Bible is out 8/24 via Dear Life Records.