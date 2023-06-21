Florry, the Philadelphia project led by Francie Medosch, have been through a few different iterations over the years; their latest, as evidenced by 2021’s Big Fall and their Sweet Guitar Solos EP that came out earlier this year, leans into rootsy alt-country.

Today, Florry are announcing a new album, The Holey Bible, a full-band effort that they’re introducing with “Drunk And High,” a sloppily rousing duet that sees two fucked-up characters finding common ground: “Hey good lookin, didn’t I tell you you can’t hold my hand?/ Yeah, I told you last night when you were too drunk to understand/ That was the time when I saw you at the CVS last evening, you were drunk and high too.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://florry.bandcamp.com/album/the-holey-bible-2">The Holey Bible by Florry</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Drunk And High”

02 “Take My Heart”

03 “Hot Weather”

04 “Cowgirl Giving”

05 “Big Fall”

06 “Big Winter”

07 “ILY ILY”

08 “Say It Again”

09 “Cowgirl In A Ditch”

10 “Song For My Art”

11 “From Where You Are”

TOUR DATES:

07/20 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^

07/22 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

07/23 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns ^

07/24 Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

07/25 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

07/26 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

07/27 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

07/28 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

08/02 Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts

08/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

08/04 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

08/05 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

08/11 St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage

08/12 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

08/13 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/09 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

^ w/ Kurt Vile and the Violators

* w/ Horsegirl & Lifeguard

The Holey Bible is out 8/4 via Dear Life Records.