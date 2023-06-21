Florry – “Drunk And High”
Florry, the Philadelphia project led by Francie Medosch, have been through a few different iterations over the years; their latest, as evidenced by 2021’s Big Fall and their Sweet Guitar Solos EP that came out earlier this year, leans into rootsy alt-country.
Today, Florry are announcing a new album, The Holey Bible, a full-band effort that they’re introducing with “Drunk And High,” a sloppily rousing duet that sees two fucked-up characters finding common ground: “Hey good lookin, didn’t I tell you you can’t hold my hand?/ Yeah, I told you last night when you were too drunk to understand/ That was the time when I saw you at the CVS last evening, you were drunk and high too.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Drunk And High”
02 “Take My Heart”
03 “Hot Weather”
04 “Cowgirl Giving”
05 “Big Fall”
06 “Big Winter”
07 “ILY ILY”
08 “Say It Again”
09 “Cowgirl In A Ditch”
10 “Song For My Art”
11 “From Where You Are”
TOUR DATES:
07/20 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^
07/22 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
07/23 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns ^
07/24 Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light
07/25 Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
07/26 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^
07/27 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
07/28 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *
08/02 Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts
08/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory
08/04 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
08/05 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church
08/11 St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage
08/12 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
08/13 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
09/09 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
^ w/ Kurt Vile and the Violators
* w/ Horsegirl & Lifeguard
The Holey Bible is out 8/4 via Dear Life Records.