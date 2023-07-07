Last we heard from C.O.F.F.I.N, the Sydney punk staples had released “Cut You Off,” their first single for Memphis garage-punk label Goner Records. Now, there’s another rager out in the world, “Give Me A Bite,” and it comes with a video. Even better, both tracks will appear on an upcoming album, Australia Stops, arriving in September.

Following 2020’s Children In Finland Fighting In Norway, C.O.F.F.I.N’s fifth studio album was recorded in January at the Pet Food Factory studio with producer Jason Whalley. Here’s what the band wrote of their latest project on Bandcamp:

For those who are no strangers to the Australian highways, Australia Stops may be best recognised as words donned on the back of truck mud flaps. To C.O.F.F.I.N, Australia Stops are words that became a polysemous idea and observation on Australian society, culture, art, politics and progression. “When the city burns up you get out, when the flint hits shot you get down,” lyrics roared by drummer/vocalist, Ben Portnoy, a look into ‘idle-Australia’, our government action (or lack thereof) to social issues and the overarching notion of fear of change in this country.

Listen to and watch “Give Me A Bite” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Give Me A Bite:

02 “Cut You Off”

03 “City Sun”

04 “Keep It Dark”

05 “Lover’s Leash”

06 “Beasts”

07 “Australia Stops”

08 “Factory Man”

09 “Night Breaker”

10 “Through The Sewer”

11 “Faceless”

Australia Stops is out 9/15 via Goner Records. Pre-order it here.